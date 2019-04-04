Senior Thesis Art Exhibition being held in KFA

University of Wisconsin-River Falls seniors Ashley Andrews, Justine Backes, Casey Beck, Jame Cofield, Elliot Corbett, Saraphina Grimaldi, Tori Johnson, Mitchell Kile, Anjelica Kinney, Kelsey Meyer, Jeffrey Perkins, Rachel Vack, and Lauren Zimitsch will be presenting their Bachelor of Fine Arts senior thesis exhibitions in Gallery 101 in the Kleinpell Fine Arts Building at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls from April 11ththrough May 8th, 2019. Opening Reception is April 12, 4-7 p.m.

On view will be Graphic Design, Blown Glass, Ceramic, Printmaking, Photography, Drawing, Mixed Media, and Installation.

BFA candidate Ashley Andrews has a printmaking primary emphasis with a secondary focus area in drawing. She will be displaying mixed media and installation works that explore self image from experiences with menstruation and femininity.

BFA candidate Justine Backes has a primary emphasis in printmaking and a secondary emphasis in drawing. She will be displaying drawings that represent her process of healing after experiencing three years of domestic abuse.

BFA candidate, Casey Beck, will be displaying his utilitarian pottery from recent wood and soda firings. Beck will also be doing a live performance investigating the ideas of what pottery is.

BFA candidate Jame Cofield has a primary focus in photography, and a secondary focus in ceramics. On display will be a photographic installation dealing with perspective and how the decisions made with those specific perspectives can create different realities in those viewers minds.

BFA candidate Elliot Corbett has a primary emphasis in ceramics and a secondary focus in drawing. They are displaying ceramic works investigating concepts of change, turmoil, and natural cycles in regards to self identity.

BFA candidate Saraphina Grimaldi has a primary focus in drawing with a secondary emphasis in printmaking. She is displaying pieces of graphite portraiture and intaglio printmaking of loved ones in an exploration of gratefulness and adoration.

BFA candidate Tori Johnson has a primary emphasis in graphic design with a secondary emphasis in printmaking. Her work primarily focuses on mental health awareness and is explored through a lens that captures the unique experiences of multiple sensations and combines them into one dynamic image.

BFA candidate Mitchell Kile from Minneapolis, MN has a primary emphasis in glass and a minor emphasis in photography. He will be displaying abstract glass sculptures that relate to dualities found within nature.

BFA candidate Anjelica Kinney has a primary emphasis in ceramics with a secondary emphasis in art history. Her work being shown in focusing on the concept of wishful thinking and being present in the moment with oneself. She will be displaying an interactive piece involving the breaking of wishbones.

BFA candidate Kelsey Meyer has a primary emphasis in painting with a secondary emphasis in drawing. Her artwork on display will be oil pastel portraits of her dog exploring the relationship that people have with their pets, and the sense of comfort that an animal can provide.

BFA candidate Jeff Perkins has a primary emphasis in Graphic Design and a secondary emphasis in Photography. He will be displaying works that combine the two practices and his love of history.

BFA candidate Rachel Vack has a primary focus in printmaking with a secondary focus in art history. She will be displaying artwork that is reminiscent of her Finnish and Scandinavian heritage, infused with her experiences on the North Shore of Lake Superior.

BFA candidate, Lauren Zimitsch from Maplewood, MN has a primary emphasis in Photography and a secondary emphasis in Art History. On display will be photographic prints and books dealing with matters of storytelling and building a personal sense of home within your body and mind.

The Gallery 101 is open Monday-Thursday 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., and closed Saturday and Sunday. This event is free and open to the public. For additional information, please contact the UWRF Art Department at 715-425-3266.