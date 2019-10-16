Special Olympics hosts fourth annual Run with the Cops

A rainy Tuesday night didn’t stop the River Falls community from coming out to Raimer Field. This was the fourth year River Falls has held Run with the Cops, an event hosted by the Special Olympics, and it has only become more successful each year.

The night kicked off with a Law Enforcement Vehicle Expo, where kids and adults got an up-close view of vehicles and equipment, including a watercraft, used by local law enforcement officials. Following was the National Anthem, where the Special Olympians presented the flag to begin the festivities. The run began and ended with a donut-eating contest between the kids and the cops.

Karl Fleury, UW-River Falls chief of police, said the community relations are the heart of this event. “That interaction builds bridges in the sense that we show that we are not always perceived in a negative situation,” said Fleury.

“My favorite part of the event is the interaction with all of the kids that come out here for this event, the relationship between the officers, and the guests, our special olympians that are here. It’s a partnership that builds the community relations, and to see the smiles on their faces, and just the enjoyment they get is just awesome,” Fleury said.

Fleury discussed how this has become an annual event that the community is very involved in. “I believe this is year four for us here at the university, and it’s been a great event from the start. Unfortunately today we have a rainy event, but as you can see, even the rain hasn’t dampened the spirit of everyone that’s out here,” he said.

Wisconsin Special Olympics raised money with this event. Run with the Cops is also held in Oshkosh and Wisconsin Rapids during the month of October. Last year, the combined events raised over $126,000. This annual event continues to grow each year, and the community is looking forward to future events.