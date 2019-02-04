Review

Oscar nominations for best animated feature

Nominees for Best Animated Feature include “Incredibles 2,” “Isle of Dogs”, “Mirai,” “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” and “Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse.”

2018 has been a commendable year for animation trends in film. Computer-generated imagery (CGI) has improved in leaps and bounds, making special effects almost eerily realistic. In each of the films nominated for Best Animated Feature, colors are bolder, motion is smoother, and animators are taking new approaches to their art.

Wes Anderson’s adaptation of the manga “Isle of Dogs” uses stop-motion, an excruciating process that took several years and 12 sculptors working tirelessly six days a week, according to an interview with one of the puppet fabricators, Andy Gent. Audiences waited 14 years for the release of “Incredibles 2” and were not disappointed by Disney’s attention-to-detail and captivating action sequences. Similarly, “Ralph Breaks the Internet” was well received, with sleek and colorful animation synonymous to Disney/Pixar. However, many reviewers noted that the plot seemed convoluted and overrun with meme references. Studio Chizu’s “Mirai” is the sixth anime film to be nominated for an Academy award, with an emotional storyline and an endearing visual simplicity that won the hearts of many.

I pity the Academy members who have to decide between these utterly incredible films, but I believe that one movie truly rises above them all. I’ve never been a big comic fan, only knowing the basic facts about Peter Parker and the accompanying canon, however, Marvel Comics’ “Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse” made me wish I was.

The comic book practically came to life on screen with a modern interpretation of a classic animation style. The animators paid homage to the original artist with the charming graphics, panels, motion lines and onomatopoeias (THWIP!) that appealed to children and adults alike. The soundtrack combined orchestral and modern music, making it both an immersive experience and an aurally pleasing one.

Not only is the animation stellar, but voice actors, such as John Mulaney as Peter Porker, Nicolas Cage as Spider-man Noir and Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, kept the dialogue interesting and enjoyable. The characterization of Miles Morales stole the show, with his portrayal incredibly realistic and hilarious to watch.

“Into the Spider-verse” convinced me that animated movies don’t always have to be for kids, and you don’t need to read the endless volumes, editions, off-shoots and variations of a comic to enjoy a Marvel movie.