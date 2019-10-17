Kwik Trip considers third convenience store in River Falls

Falcon News Service

With a recent property rezoning, River Falls has moved a step closer to possibly welcoming a third Kwik Trip convenience store.

The City of River Falls has had discussions since July with Kwik Trip Inc. on potentially building a third gas station, convenience store and car wash near the intersection of Cemetery Road and Highway 65.

The property owners of 1520-1570 Cemetery Road, Doug Cudd and Jerry Morrow, submitted an application to rezone the property on July 16. Soon after, Kwik Trip entered into agreement with Cudd and Morrow to purchase the property.

The property previously was zoned R-3 for high density multiple family housing, but during its Sept. 10 meeting the River Falls City Council rezoned it for B-3 highway commercial development.

“The rezoning has been approved, and that’s pretty much it,” said Sam Wessell, River Falls city planner. “When a project gets reviewed for approval, it goes through development review. We have not received a submittal, but now that the rezoning is approved we will likely see one in the future.”

Wessell continued, “When we come into development review we’ll find more information about exactly what they (Kwik Trip) are planning, and we can provide feedback in terms of the traffic circulation, pedestrian circulation, and how that will all function.”

Kwik Trip already has convenience stores at 1238 N. Main St. and 1200 S. Main St. in River Falls.

A spokesperson for La Crosse-based Kwik Trip Inc. could not be reached for comment.