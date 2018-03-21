Letter to the editor
Referendum on office of State Treasurer is approaching
Dear Editor,
I’m writing to alert readers to a state-wide referendum item on the
ballot when we go to the polls on April 3. This referendum has gotten too
little coverage in state media. It’s urgent that voters understand what’s
at stake.
The ballot measure would amend the Wisconsin state constitution to
eliminate the nonpartisan office of State Treasurer who manages over $1
billion in state Trust Fund assets.
As a commissioner on the Board of Public Lands Commission, the Treasurer
oversees these funds for use in our public schools, local governments, and
public lands. This money goes to improve public schools, libraries, local
community infrastructure such as roads and sewers, parks and the UW system.
The proposed ballot measure would place the Treasurer’s oversight
function in the hands of the lieutenant governor, effectively removing
barriers to partisan use of public assets that belong to all of us.
The Treasurer’s office is the public’s watchdog for these funds, and if
voters eliminate it, Wisconsin will become the only state in the country not
to maintain a firewall against appropriation and misuse of public money by
partisan politicians.
The current Treasurer and Scott Walker ally, Matt Adamczyk, ran for his
office on a platform of getting rid of the Office of Treasurer. Clearly
this move has been in the works for some time, and like so much in recent
Wisconsin politics is being carried out in the absence of public discussion,
away from the light of voters’ scrutiny.
Our state’s public assets, owned by every citizen, are at risk in this
election. You can learn more about this issue at
www.saveourfiscalwatchdog.org/whyvoteno
Vote NO on this stealth attempt to grab state-owned resources on April 3.
Thomas R. Smith, a former UWRF student and poet with seven published books
