Letter to the Editor: tax reform bill comes at the expense of most Americans

Anyone who has been paying attention knows that the GOP tax “reform”

bill in its House and Senate versions is basically a massive give-away to

the richest Americans at the expense of everyone else.

Impervious to the warnings voiced by hundreds of economists, educators,

health care professionals and advocates for children and the poor, the

Republican-controlled Congress appears hell-bent on ramming through a bill

of potentially disastrous consequences that most of our representatives and

senators will not even have read.

This is bad enough in itself, but even worse is the calculating

animosity driving it. Stephen Moore of the conservative Heritage

Foundation, President Trump’s economic advisor, has approvingly called the

tax bill “death to Democrats.” Its provisions are intentionally designed to

hurt more liberal areas of the country.

Moore says the tax cuts “go after state and local taxes, which weakens

public employee unions. They go after university endowments, and

universities have become play pens of the left. And getting rid of the

mandate is to eventually dismantle Obamacare.”

I would like to know when we stopped being “one nation indivisible” and

when it became okay for one party to collectively punish the constituency that

didn’t vote for it. Under the 1949 Geneva Convention, collective punishment

of an enemy is a war crime. How is the GOP’s collective punishment of

democratic constituencies not a war crime against the American people?

In his Second Inaugural Address, an earlier Republican president spoke

of “binding up the nation’s wounds,” “with malice toward none, with charity

for all.” Our current president instead appears dedicated to tearing our

wounded country apart.

GOP, the season of traditional “good will” and generosity toward others

is upon us. Look into your hearts. Is this cruel new America the country

you want and claim to love?

Thomas R. Smith, a former UWRF student and poet with seven published books