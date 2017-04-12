Athlete of the Week: Amber Galloway

Amber Galloway, a junior second baseman from Cottage Grove, Minnesota, finished the week with a spectacular hitting performance. Galloway went 8 for 17 on the weekend with a .526 on base percentage.

Against UW-Stevens Point, she had a grand slam in the third inning and then an RBI double in the fifth, driving in a total of five runs. In game two against the Pointers, she started the four-run rally in the bottom of the seventh with a home run and then ended the game on a walk off two-run home run to clinch a 6-4 win. On the week, she had 10 RBIs, two doubles, four home runs and a stolen base.

The Student Voice sat down with Galloway to discuss her monster performance at the plate and the confidence the team is gaining through its recent performances.

Q: What is the strongest part of your game?

A: The first half of the year was fielding, but by now it’s a mixture of both. My hitting has come along more from last year.

Q: Do you usually consider yourself a power hitter?

A: I’m definitely not a power hitter, but my goal is just to be consistent and stay that way. I wasn’t trying to be the hero or anything, because I know it’s a team sport.

Q: What worked for you to have so much success at the plate this weekend?

A: A couple of weeks ago, I changed over my swing a little bit. Now it’s locking in, and I’m seeing the ball really well, so it’s flowing to me naturally right now. I feel really confident and relaxed and not nervous or tense at the plate.

Q: What kind of confidence does this build for you going forward this season?

A: Knowing that every pitcher is “hittable,” whether you play [Luther College] or not. I just need to keep practicing and doing my thing.

Q: What have you been most impressed with in this young team?

A: Our chemistry and the way that everyone knows their roles now. Building off of that and giving 110 percent in that role, whether it be starting or not starting, or pinch hitting and pinch running. We all get along really well, and everyone is genuinely having a lot of fun.

Q: Team hitting may have been a struggle to start the season, but what has helped it be so strong lately?

A: We’ve been live pitching at practice and building confidence, which helps a ton. I think everyone is seeing the ball really well, and because they’re having fun, it’s relaxing at the plate. We know it doesn’t matter who’s in front of us or who’s behind us because we’re going to get on and they’re going to hit us around.

Q: What needs to improve to beat top 10 teams like UW-Eau Claire and Luther?

A: I would say being more consistent as a team by having our hitting or fielding there at the same time and finding that happy medium with our offense and defense. Even going into both Eau Claire and Luther, we know we have nothing to lose in those games and can give it our all. We just need to go out and have fun, because what’s it going to do to stress out? Just because we’re not ranked doesn’t mean we can’t beat and play with them every single time.

Q: What do you think this team is still capable of this season?

A: I definitely think making the [WIAC] tournament and even winning the tournament [is possible] if we can play like we have this last weekend.