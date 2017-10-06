UWRF student hit while crossing Cascade Avenue

River Falls EMS responded to the corner of 4th and Cascade Ave. after a female student was struck by a vehicle while riding her bike. Tori Schneider/Student Voice

A female student was hit by a vehicle at the corner of 4th and Cascade Ave. at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

The student was crossing Cascade Ave. from the main part of campus, biking towards North Hall. She was struck by a blue car, according to a witness Eli Gallenberg, a sophomore at UWRF.

River Falls Police Department and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene. The victim had lacerations on her left arm and was checked out by River Falls EMS.

The Student Voice will have updates as they become available.