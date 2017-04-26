Student Senate Update: 4/23/17

The Student Senate held a special session on Sunday, April 23. At the meeting, three motions were voted on.

Motion for ORC Disciplinary Action and Path Forward: A motion to discuss disciplinary action for the chairperson of the Oversight and Rules Committee (ORC) as well as recommendations for the Student Government Association (SGA) advisor and 80th Session SGA Student Senate.

Passed: Closed session.

Motion to Grant Emergency Temporary Power to SGA Advisor: A motion to temporarily allocate powers to SGA Advisor Gregg Heinselman to approve the ballot for the SGA election and referendum.

Failed: 8 in favor, 8 opposed, 1 abstained.

Motion to Cancel Student Senate Meeting of April 25, 2017: A motion to cancel the SGA Student Senate meeting of April 25.

Passed: 13 in favor, 3 opposed, 1 abstained.

The information in this update comes from the minutes posted to the Student Government Association FalconSync page every week. The Student Senate meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Willow River Room of the University Center.