Meet your Student Government Association candidates: Kaylee Kildahl

Junior

Business Administration Major, Marketing Emphasis



Current Position in Student Senate: Chief of Staff

Running For: Vice President

Q: Why have you decided to run?

A: I decided to run because I believe the students need a strong, representative and motivated voice on their behalf. I want to be that voice and believe, if elected, that I will be a well-rounded, educated leader on campus for them. It is of the utmost importance that they feel well represented and that their concerns and needs are met, and I am extremely motivated to do so.

Q: What issues will you focus on if elected?

A: If elected, the main issues I look to focus on are specific things in dining, such as expanding dining hours, creating an “all day” campus café, expanding the transfer meal program to the C-Store without limited hours and establishing a food pantry on campus.

I am also putting my focus on student safety, such as ending the “Rape Trail,” which has had that nickname, unfortunately, for quite some time. And last, but not least, continuing the It’s On Us initiative and campus inclusivity. These are not all the issues I want to focus on, and if students bring an issue to my attention, I will work hard to resolve that, as well.

Q: How will you better engage with students?

A: My running mate, Abby Wendt, and I want to table in Heritage Hall and be able to connect and talk with students on a regular basis. That way, we are able to speak with students we wouldn’t necessarily interact with and students are able to put a face to the title of student body vice president, if I were to get elected. I firmly believe engagement with the student body is a huge priority within Student Government Association and one that needs improvement.

Q: How can the Student Government Association be improved?

A: Student organizations are continuously improving, but the biggest thing would be the need to increase cohesiveness and unity. SGA is one body of student leaders that represent the students of this university – which is an amazing opportunity. We must all join together and work as a team in order to progress and work for the students the most productively and efficiently.

Q: Why should students vote for you?

A: While my running mate has been involved in SGA for the past three years, I have gained my perspective and experience from multiple clubs, groups and interacting with many types of students over the past three years here. I’ve been fortunate to have been a part of things ranging from the International Traveling Classroom, Philosophical Debate Club, my Japanese class, DECA and holding my current title of Chief of Staff for SGA this past year. These experiences have shaped me into a strong, hard working person who isn’t afraid to stand up for what the students believe in. I aim to be transparent, flexible, understanding and firm when it comes to dealing with the issues that students care about.

The Student Government Association election will be held on FalconSync starting at 8 a.m. Monday, April 17 and ending at 4 p.m. Friday, April 21.