Student Senate Update: 4/11/17

One motion was voted on at the Student Senate meeting on April 11.

Student Shared Governance Modernization Act: A motion to modernize the UW-River Falls Student Government Association (SGA). Changes include the creation of the Student Senate Finance Committee and changing the cumulative GPA requirement for SGA members from 2.25 to 2.5.

Passed: 16 in favor, 1 opposed, 0 abstained.

The information in this update comes from the minutes posted to the Student Government Association FalconSync page every week. The Student Senate meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Willow River Room of the University Center.