Student Senate Update: 4/4/17

One student organization was officially recognized and five motions were voted on at the Student Senate meeting on April 4.

One student organization was officially recognized:

UWRF Women’s Soccer Team

Five motions were voted on:

Renovation of Biology Student Lounge: A motion to allocate $3,000 from the Student Senate funding pool for the renovation of the biology student lounge.

Passed: 10 in favor, 8 opposed, 1 abstained.

Student Shared Governance Modernization Act: A motion to modernize the UW-River Falls Student Government Association.

Passed: 14 in favor, 3 opposed, 1 abstained.

Allocation for End of Year It’s On Us Campaign Week of Action: A motion to allocate $4,200 from the Student Senate funding pool for the It’s On Us Campaign Week of Action.

Passed: 14 in favor, 1 opposed, 4 abstained.

Resolution in Opposition to Allowing UW System Students the Option to Decline to Pay Allocable Segregated Fees: A resolution to oppose the ability for students to opt-out of paying allocable segregated fees.

Passed: 21 in favor, 0 opposed, 3 abstained.

Motion to Cancel Student Senate Meeting of April 11, 2017: A motion to cancel the Student Senate meeting on April 11 for student senators to attend the International Bazaar.

Failed: 3 in favor, 15 opposed, 1 abstained.

The information in this update comes from the minutes posted to the Student Government Association FalconSync page every week. The Student Senate meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Willow River Room of the University Center.