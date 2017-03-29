Student Senate Update: 3/28/17

One motion was passed, one budget was passed and one student was appointed to the Student Senate at the Student Senate meeting on March 28.

One motion was passed:

AFAB ECOS Motion: A motion to allocate $500 from the Student Senate funding pool to fund the ECOS-Rep Program for the upcoming academic year.

One budget was passed:

The parking department requested a three percent increase to its budget.

One student was appointed to the Senate:

Ardin Fischer was appointed to the at-large student senator position.

The information in this update comes from the minutes posted to the Student Government Association FalconSync page every week. The Student Senate meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Willow River Room of the University Center.