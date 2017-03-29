uwrfvoice.com
Student Senate Update: 3/28/17

By

March 29, 2017

One motion was passed, one budget was passed and one student was appointed to the Student Senate at the Student Senate meeting on March 28.

One motion was passed:

  • AFAB ECOS Motion: A motion to allocate $500 from the Student Senate funding pool to fund the ECOS-Rep Program for the upcoming academic year.

One budget was passed:

  • The parking department requested a three percent increase to its budget.

One student was appointed to the Senate:

  • Ardin Fischer was appointed to the at-large student senator position.

The information in this update comes from the minutes posted to the Student Government Association FalconSync page every week. The Student Senate meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Willow River Room of the University Center.

