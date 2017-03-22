Student Senate Update: 3/21/17

One motion was introduced, one motion was postponed, one budget was passed and two students were appointed to the Student Senate at the meeting on March 21.

One motion was introduced to be voted on next week:

AFAB ECOS Motion: A motion to allocate $500 from the Student Senate funding pool to fund the ECOS-Rep Program for the upcoming academic year.

One motion was postponed:

Renovation of Biology Student Lounge: A motion to allocate $6,000 from the Student Senate funding pool for the renovation of the biology student lounge.

One budget was passed:

The Student Media Committee did not request an increase to its segregated fee.

The Student Senate appointed two students:

At-Large Student Senator – Samantha Michaud

Military Student Senator – Adam Sislo

The information in this update comes from the minutes posted to the Student Government Association FalconSync page every week. The Student Senate meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Willow River Room of the University Center.