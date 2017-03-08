Student Senate Update: 3/07/17

Two motions were passed at the March 7 Student Senate meeting:

Falcon Awards Budget: A motion to allocate $2,900 for the Falcon Awards banquet.

Passed: 16 in favor, 0 opposed, 1 abstained.

Creation of Greenovation Fund at UW-River Falls: A motion to create a fund through the creation of a $10 annual non-allocable segregated university fee to be used strictly to invest in green energy, waste reduction, energy efficiency upgrades and general sustainability efforts at UWRF.

Passed: 15 in favor, 1 opposed, 1 abstained.

Four budgets were passed:

The Student Government Association requested a 57 cent per semester increase to its segregated fee (16 in favor, 0 opposed, 1 abstained).

The New Student Fee was not increased (Unanimous consent).

The Student Organization budget was not increased (Unanimous consent).

Student Involvement programming budget was not increased (Unanimous consent).

One new student organization was confirmed: Swine Club

One motion has been postponed until the next Student Senate meeting:

Renovation of Biology Student Lounge: A motion to allocate $6,000 for the renovation of the biology student lounge.

The information in this update comes from the minutes posted to the Student Government Association FalconSync page every week. Student Senate meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Willow River Room of the University Center.