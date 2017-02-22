Student Senate Update: 2/21/17

Four budgets were passed at the Feb. 21 Student Government Association meeting:

The Athletics Department requested a 3 percent increase to its segregated fee (In favor: 7, opposed: 4, abstained: 1).

Student Health and Counseling Services requested a 13 percent increase to its segregated fee (In favor: 10, opposed: 0, abstained: 2).

The C.H.I.L.D Center requested a $5 increase to its segregated fee (In favor: 10, opposed: 1, abstained: 1).

Textbook Services requested a 3 percent increase to its segregated fee (In favor: 10, opposed: 1, abstained: 1).

Nine budgets passed that requested no changes to their budgets:

Dining Services (In favor: 11, opposed: 0, abstained: 1).

University Center (In favor: 11, opposed: 0, abstained: 1).

Sports Facilities & Recreation Services (In favor: 11, opposed: 0, abstained: 1).

Residence Life (In favor: 11, opposed: 0, abstained: 1).

Student Involvement (In favor: 11, opposed: 0, abstained: 1).

Student Services Rodli Remodel (In favor: 11, opposed: 0, abstained: 1).

Career Services (In favor: 10, opposed: 0, abstained: 2).

Carding Office: I.D. Card operating budget (In favor: 11, opposed: 0, abstained: 1).

Municipal Services (In favor: 11, opposed: 0, abstained: 1).

One motion was passed:

Cancel Executive Board & Student Government Association Meetings 2/28/17: A motion to cancel the Executive Board and Student Government Association Meetings on Feb. 28.

The information in this update comes from the minutes posted to the Student Government Association FalconSync page every week. Student Senate meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Willow River Room of the University Center.