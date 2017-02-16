Student Senate Update: 2/14/17

One senatorial appointee was confirmed at the Feb. 14 Student Senate meeting:

At-Large: Jacob Timm was confirmed as an at-large senator.

Two motions were voted on:

Allocation of funds for Chicago trip: A motion to allocate $900 from the Student Senate Funding Pool to help fund travel and lodging for Student Senator Spence to Chicago, Illinois to attend the Midwest Bisexual, Lesbian, Gay, Transgender and Ally College Conference from Feb. 17-19, 2017.

Failed: 4 in favor, 5 opposed, 7 abstained.

Allocate Funds for Student I.D. Cards: A motion to allocate funds for student I.D. cards ($943.18).

Passed unanimously.

Five budgets were discussed and will be voted on next week:

The Athletics Department is requesting a three percent increase to its segregated fee.

Student Health and Counseling Services is requesting a 13 percent increase to its segregated fee.

The C.H.I.L.D Center is requesting a $5 increase to its segregated fee.

Textbook Services is requesting a three percent increase to its segregated fee.

The Student Government Association is requesting a 57 cent increase to its segregated fee.

The information in this update comes from the minutes posted to the Student Government Association FalconSync page every week. Student Senate meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Willow River Room of the University Center.