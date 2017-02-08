Student Senate Update: 2/7/2017

Three senatorial appointees were confirmed at the Feb. 7 Student Senate meeting:

College of Business and Economics: Jake Jin was confirmed at the CBE senator.

College of Education and Professional Studies: Cassandra McGuire was confirmed as the CEPS senator.

At-Large: Chris Jurewitsch was confirmed as an at-large senator.

One executive branch position was confirmed:

External Relations Director: Austin Smith was confirmed as the new external relations director.

Three motions were discussed:

It’s On Us Midwest Summit Funding Appropriation: A motion to allocate $9,000 from the Student Senate funding pool for the purposes of holding a Midwest It’s On Us summit.

Passed: 9 in favor, 3 opposed, 2 abstained

Allocation of Funds for Hump Day Cafe: A motion to allocate $5,000 from the Student Government Association Student Senate funding pool for the Hump Day Cafe to be held every Monday and Wednesday.

Passed.

AFAB Bylaws Revision: A motion to add a sunset clause to the AFAB bylaws altering the single event funding pool, specifically regarding how much student organizations can request and what happens to unused organized activity fee funds.

Passed.

The information in this update comes from the minutes posted to the Student Government Association FalconSync page every week. Student Senate meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Willow River Room of the University Center.