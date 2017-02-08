Student Senate Update: 2/7/2017
Three senatorial appointees were confirmed at the Feb. 7 Student Senate meeting:
College of Business and Economics: Jake Jin was confirmed at the CBE senator.
College of Education and Professional Studies: Cassandra McGuire was confirmed as the CEPS senator.
At-Large: Chris Jurewitsch was confirmed as an at-large senator.
One executive branch position was confirmed:
External Relations Director: Austin Smith was confirmed as the new external relations director.
Three motions were discussed:
It’s On Us Midwest Summit Funding Appropriation: A motion to allocate $9,000 from the Student Senate funding pool for the purposes of holding a Midwest It’s On Us summit.
- Passed: 9 in favor, 3 opposed, 2 abstained
Allocation of Funds for Hump Day Cafe: A motion to allocate $5,000 from the Student Government Association Student Senate funding pool for the Hump Day Cafe to be held every Monday and Wednesday.
- Passed.
AFAB Bylaws Revision: A motion to add a sunset clause to the AFAB bylaws altering the single event funding pool, specifically regarding how much student organizations can request and what happens to unused organized activity fee funds.
- Passed.
The information in this update comes from the minutes posted to the Student Government Association FalconSync page every week. Student Senate meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Willow River Room of the University Center.
Comments
Note: Commenting closes 14 days after the original post.