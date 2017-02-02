Student Senate Update: 1/31/17

Two motions were discussed at the Jan. 31 Student Senate meeting:

It’s On Us Midwest Summit Funding Appropriation: A motion to allocate $10,000 from the Student Government Association Student Senate Funding Pool for the purposes of holding a Midwest It’s On Us summit.

Introductory only: will be voted on at the Feb. 7 Student Senate meeting.

UW System Student Representatives Travel Allocation: A motion to allocate $750 from the Student Government Association Student Senate Funding Pool to the Student Government Association Operating Budget for the purposes of travel to the monthly University of Wisconsin System Student Representatives Meetings.

Introductory only: will be voted on at the Feb. 7 Student Senate meeting.

Other business: Former External Relations Director James VandenBergh was confirmed as the new Student Senate vice president.

The information in this update comes from the minutes posted to the Student Senate FalconSync page every week. Student Senate meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Willow River Room of the University Center.