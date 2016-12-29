Student Senate vice president resigns

Student Senate Vice President Halan Tran has recently resigned, leaving a vacant position to be filled on the Senate executive branch.

Tran is a senior international student from Vietnam, majoring in business administration and management and set to graduate in the spring. Along with her role in Senate, she is involved with the Chancellor’s Student Ambassadors program, the Global Programming Society and Dance Theatre.

Tran became Senate vice president following the spring 2016 election for the 2016-2017 academic year.

In an emailed statement, Tran attributed the reason for her resignation to family and personal issues.

“I have enjoyed working with everyone on Senate in the past years and I’m very thankful of the opportunity to serve in this role for my university,” said Tran. “However, with that said, it is my desire and intention to seek more time to pursue my other interests and spend more time with my family during this difficult time.”

In an emailed statement, Student Senate President Christopher Morgan expressed his gratitude toward Tran and stated that the Senate will be immediately seeking a replacement for the spring 2017 semester.

“I would like to thank Halan for her service but more importantly I want to emphasize that her resignation will in no way impact the government’s plan to continue to work toward meaningful progress that achieves the highest conduciveness to the students of the university,” said Morgan.

Applications are now open to fill the vacant vice president position. The application process will involve filling out a form on FalconSync followed by an interview process. To apply, visit https://orgsync.com/18544/forms/236083. The application will close Monday, Jan. 2.