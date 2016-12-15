Student Senate Update: 12/13/16
Two motions were passed at the Dec. 13 Student Senate meeting:
UWRF Student Senate D.C. Lobbying Trip: A motion to allocate $1,200 from theStudent Senate Funding Pool to help fund the lobbying trip to Washington D.C. in January.
- Passed unanimously: 16 in favor
Cancellation of Senate Meeting on Dec. 20: A motion to cancel Student Senate Meeting on Dec. 20.
- Passed unanimously: 16 in favor
The information in this update comes from the minutes posted to the Student Senate FalconSync page every week. Student Senate meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Willow River Room of the University Center.
