Review

‘Logan’ goes beyond typical superhero movie as fantastic drama

In the near future, an old, beaten down, weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X. Logan’s attempts to hide from the world and his past are derailed when a young mutant arrives in desperate need of help.

I have been looking forward to this movie for so long. Hugh Jackman has been Wolverine for 17 years now; every film has brought him closer and closer to this moment. Each movie, you can see Hugh Jackman age and his character age both mentally and physically. This is the grand finale of Jackman’s portrayal as Wolverine, and I couldn’t think of a better ending. “Logan” is truly phenomenal.

Logan is old now. He is beaten down, sick, isn’t healing as quickly and is really just waiting for his clock to run out. It’s the same thing with Professor X; the world’s most powerful mind is slowly losing his. It is so different and new to see our beloved characters vulnerable and on the brink of death. Now to throw adversity at them, it only makes everything better and more serious.

People have been saying that this is one of the best superhero movies ever made. I must say that I might have to agree. It for sure is in the top five for me. There are so many special qualities about “Logan,” starting with the idea that being a superhero might not be a good thing.

There are side effects. The metal in Logan’s body is quite possibly what is making him sick, and the powerful mind of Professor X is a weapon when it isn’t kept in check. Being older and vulnerable gives these characters a whole new depth and perception. Logan has a true emotion to his rage and Professor X has a deeply moving presence about him. This really is the first superhero film to discuss this deeper topic. Some blessings might be curses in disguise.

On top of that, we have a movie that has fantastic action involving our heroes, but “Logan” is much more than that. Thinking about it, it is hard to classify this as a superhero movie. Yes, Wolverine and X are “superheroes,” but this is a moving drama. The theme of holding onto hope and not giving up even when you have every reason to is so realistic and somber.

With this theme and the way that it is filmed, even the setting, it feels like a western. I felt like I was watching an old John Wayne or Clint Eastwood flick, and I love the fresh adaptation that director James Mangold gives these superheroes in their final portrayal. Hugh Jackman gives his best Wolverine performance for sure and the little girl (the young mutant) is amazing as well.

As mentioned before, the action is not constant. With the film being nearly two and a half hours long, I am happy the action isn’t constant, because it gives you some time to breathe and build the characters. The slower moments are actually some of my favorites, because the dialogue and plot are so well done.

Wolverine really goes through an emotional and mental struggle throughout this film as he discovers some things about himself that he never really wanted to know. It gives him a choice to either go down one road and wait for death or take the other path and find the humanity within his inner beast.

“Logan” is rated R, and thank God for that because, oh man, does it make the movie so much better! The violence isn’t constant, but when it happens, the action sequences are phenomenal and brutal. I loved it! This is what Wolverine should be! Thank you “Deadpool” for paving the way for R rated superhero films. (Also nothing in the credits, but there is a “Deadpool 2” teaser before the movie starts).

I love this movie so much. It is gritty and brutal yet heartbreaking and warming all at the same time. “Logan” is such a complex and deep film that goes way beyond the superhero genre. This is an absolute must-see!